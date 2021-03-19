WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.52 million.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.