WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$129.50.

WSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

TSE WSP opened at C$120.48 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$60.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.54. The stock has a market cap of C$13.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$117.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

