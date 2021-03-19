X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 1,926 shares.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $162.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,688. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

