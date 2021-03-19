Xaya 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $84,387.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Xaya has traded up 99.4% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $84,387.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,077,515 coins and its circulating supply is 45,935,388 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

