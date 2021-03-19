Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$14.50.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$17.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.