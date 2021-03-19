XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 11th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of XP stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. XP has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XP by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 82,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of XP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of XP by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,379,000 after buying an additional 274,920 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XP by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

