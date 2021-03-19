Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

