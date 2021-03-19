Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Yalla Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

YALA opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

