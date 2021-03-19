Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.55. Community Healthcare Trust also posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. 7,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,172. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 69,712 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $991,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

