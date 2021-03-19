Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce sales of $59.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.92 million and the highest is $59.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $249.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,597,318 shares of company stock worth $296,842,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

