Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report sales of $61.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $64.56 million. Tilray reported sales of $52.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $296.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $328.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $379.68 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $491.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,915,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

