Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $153.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.97 million and the highest is $156.70 million. FB Financial reported sales of $98.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $592.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $622.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $548.83 million, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $606.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

NYSE FBK opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FB Financial by 1,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FB Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.