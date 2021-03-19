Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post $153.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $150.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $527.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,995 shares of company stock worth $137,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at about $748,000.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.46. 221,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 158.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

