Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

