Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report $5.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 2,124,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,650. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,751. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

