Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report sales of $48.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $50.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $41.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $185.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $179.30 million, with estimates ranging from $178.10 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,342. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

