Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.78. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,650%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $679.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $36.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

