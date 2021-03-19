Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.51. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million.

Several research analysts have commented on WLL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $38.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,230,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,043,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $12,627,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $12,318,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.