Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.18.

Shares of WLTW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.00. 1,299,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

