Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post $2.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the highest is $2.77. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.33. 453,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

