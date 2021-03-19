Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.03. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $17,332,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.34. 2,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,699. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

