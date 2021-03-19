Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.08. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,204. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $1,053,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

