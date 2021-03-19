Zacks: Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $2.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. Signature Bank reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

SBNY opened at $233.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $48,045,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

