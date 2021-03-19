Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APLE. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.54 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

