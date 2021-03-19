Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

