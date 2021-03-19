Zacks Investment Research Lowers WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.