Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Hold

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.48 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

