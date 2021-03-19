Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.12 ($114.26).

Zalando stock opened at €86.56 ($101.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.80. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

