Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €98.00 ($115.29) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.12 ($114.26).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €86.56 ($101.84) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.80.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

