Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZLNDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

ZLNDY stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 233.60 and a beta of 1.66.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

