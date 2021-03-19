Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.35. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total value of $7,646,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,816 shares in the company, valued at $119,702,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,920,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $463.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.35. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $163.44 and a 12-month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

