Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Tops $0.0000

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 149.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $98,155.95 and $654.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 359.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

