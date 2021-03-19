ZEON Reaches Market Cap of $19.73 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00051330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.00637219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024490 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034801 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

