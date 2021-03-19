Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Cap of $132,969.73

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $132,969.73 and approximately $6,618.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,907.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.23 or 0.00922186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00381460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,670,098 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

