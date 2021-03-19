Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.08.

ZTS opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

