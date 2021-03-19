Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells $1,199,712.36 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 58,989 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,239.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $316.32 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 405.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.76.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,615 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

