ZumCoin (ZUM) One Day Volume Tops $8.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $628,817.88 and $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZumCoin

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

