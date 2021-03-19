Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at $421,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,168 shares of company stock worth $1,332,866. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after buying an additional 456,852 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Zuora by 106.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 3,051,558 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $31,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.