-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $9,512,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

