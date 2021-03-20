$0.08 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.02. The Joint posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,173 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $350,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,805 shares of company stock worth $3,431,379. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The Joint has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of 158.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

