-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.16). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.