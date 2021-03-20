$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,864,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407,814 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.09. 2,670,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

