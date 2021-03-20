$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

