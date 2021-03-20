$0.28 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $799.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

