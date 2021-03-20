$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 90.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.