$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Repligen reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Repligen by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $203.99. The company had a trading volume of 768,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,178. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 248.77, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.79. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

