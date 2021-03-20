$0.59 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.60. Fortive posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,607,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $82.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

