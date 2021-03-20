$0.99 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 96,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

