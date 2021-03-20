$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $985.80 million. Twitter reported sales of $807.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Twitter stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,721,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $80.75.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.