$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 2,694,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,216. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,586 shares of company stock worth $2,622,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

